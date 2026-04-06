Part 1: HERE

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Dra. Roberta Lacerda (77K followers) like thousands of other people thinks VAERS pharmacovigilance can be improved by solvable data problems. In theory this is true.

VAERS has lost critical safety signals. In theory this is true.

In the most Chatham House-esq Rules possible way we’ll say VAERS can be fixed by solving the data problems. What is never addressed in these VAERS politically correct optimistic peer reviewed publications is the fraud, collusion, malfeasance, and willful misconduct of the HHS/FDA/CDC who are managing the data.

In the perfect world VAERS and pharmacovigilance writ large has solvable data problems, but they are all moot points when VAERS does not even publish all legit reports received. We can blame Fauci, Marty Makary, Susie Wiles, Heidi Overton, or even RFKjr, but I want to include all them plus the orange man himself President Trump who is basically the pharma cabal’s best lap dog.

Circling back to Dra. Jessica Rose, in one of the only verifiable assertions in this paper regarding Pfizer Lot# EH9899, Jessica is unwittingly relaying on a A.I. mirage or illusion to demostrate “lost signals”, in my opinion. I could choose a hundred other examples why we have lost signals, but again it would be a moot point because VAERS “disappears” legit reports before they are even published.

Officially Lot# EH9899 is involved in 3,926 VAERS reports, but Jessica says with some simple lot cleaning she recovered 8,871 more reports

When I saw this assertion, I was honestly floored and my jaw dropped. Anybody in this VAERS analyst/auditing space worth their salt should have reacted the same way. Calling Liz Wilner creator of openvaers, calling Steven Rubin creator of medalerts, calling Aravind Mohanoor of Vaccine Data Science, calling Clare Craig of HART, calling Steve Kirsch of VSRF? Earth to Major Tom, is there anybody out there?

Since offering to retire over this wild assertion, I woke up in a clod sweat thinking did Jessica find thousands of reports where lot EH9899 was included in summary narratives as historical data but not officially assigned a official line item? More than typos, additional info in the summary narrative is where your going to get the biggest bang for your dollar.

Maybe EH9899 was written down in some other field like Previous vaccines or other medications, or in the laboratory section? I’m trying to figure out how Jessica found thousands more reports? I want to give Jessica every benefit of the doubt and say she even did a great job is she captured a report like this.:

Now we are cooking with peanut oil, I wonder how many reports exist in VAERS 2.7M reports where lot# EH9899 is mentioned in the narrative, but not listed as an official line item?

Let me answer that question with the help of Medalerts.org in expert mode:

Click to launch 484 reports

The bulk of anything Jessica can “recover” by dynamic lot cleaning coupled with some clever searches will not net too many more reports than these 484. I’ll even be extra generous and say Jessica’s precision AI tools might find more, but not much more or even double?

To me this is a a big increase for a lot number to have 4,000 reports but we can squeeze out and extra 500 reports because of typos and historical data hiding in the narratives. But 8,871 more “recovered” reports? I don’t know what else to say than to say his is some kind of A.I. mirage or illusion…

Just for reference:

If this lot EH9899 jumped up by ~8,871 reports it would be one of the most reported lot numbers in the VAERS universe (3rd place):

Grok:

When people say AI can “see mirages” or “illusions” and therefore create results based on data that isn’t really there, they’re usually referring to a specific limitation (or quirk) in how modern multimodal AI models (those that handle both text and images, like GPT-4o, Gemini, Claude, etc.) process visual inputs—or the lack of them. The Core Idea: Mirage Reasoning A recent Stanford research paper (March 2026) titled “MIRAGE: The Illusion of Visual Understanding” popularized the term in this context. Researchers defined the “mirage effect” (or mirage reasoning) as: An AI model confidently describing and reasoning about visual details from an image that was never actually provided to it, without admitting any uncertainty or that it’s making an assumption. In simple terms: You ask the AI something like: “Analyze this brain MRI for abnormalities” or “What’s in this chest X-ray?”

No image is actually uploaded or attached (due to a failed upload, a text-only interface, or an incomplete prompt).

The AI doesn’t say “I don’t see any image—can you upload it?” Instead, it invents a detailed “phantom” image in its mind and proceeds to analyze that fictional one.

It might describe specific features (e.g., “a nodule in the left lobe,” “ST-elevation suggesting a heart attack,” or even fake license plates and expiration dates in a non-existent photo) and build elaborate reasoning on top of it. This isn’t random nonsense—it’s often surprisingly coherent and detailed. In benchmarks, models achieved 70-80% of their normal performance scores even without the actual image. The “mirages” they create are frequently biased toward alarming or common pathologies (e.g., tending to diagnose serious conditions like melanoma or carcinoma). Why “Mirage” Instead of Just “Hallucination”? Traditional AI hallucinations usually mean the model adds or distorts details based on real input (e.g., describing a real photo but inventing extra objects or wrong colors in it, or making up citations in text).

A mirage is more extreme: The model fabricates the entire premise (the visual input itself) and then reasons confidently from that false foundation. It’s like building a detailed argument on a dream or optical illusion that only the AI “sees.” Researchers call this “epistemic mimicry”—the AI mimics the behavior of truly seeing and understanding an image, but it’s not grounded in actual visual data. The metaphor draws from real-world mirages (optical illusions caused by light bending through air layers of different temperatures, making you “see” water in a desert or floating ships that aren’t there). Just as a mirage feels real to the observer but is based on distorted or absent reality, the AI generates convincing outputs from non-existent visual “data.” Broader Related Concepts People sometimes use similar language for other AI quirks: Optical illusions in vision models: Some AI systems can be tricked by (or “fall for”) the same visual illusions that fool humans, like certain line patterns or color contrasts, revealing that their “vision” isn’t truly human-like understanding but pattern-matching from training data.

Adversarial examples: Tiny, imperceptible changes to an image (noise that looks like static to humans) can make an AI wildly misclassify it (e.g., seeing a panda as a gibbon). This is sometimes framed as the AI “seeing” illusions or features invisible to us.

General hallucinations: In text-only LLMs, this is confidently stating false facts. Some critics prefer “mirage” over “hallucination” because the latter implies a conscious experience AI doesn’t have—it’s more like a statistical artifact of how models predict likely next tokens based on vast training data. What Does This Reveal About AI? It highlights that current multimodal AIs don’t truly “see” or ground their reasoning in visual perception the way humans do. Instead: They rely heavily on patterns learned during training (including common medical cases, photo descriptions, etc.).

When visual input is missing or ambiguous, they fill in gaps by generating plausible continuations rather than admitting ignorance.

This can lead to overconfident, seemingly insightful outputs that feel authoritative but are detached from reality - risky in high-stakes areas like medicine, where a “mirage diagnosis” could prompt unnecessary tests or panic. In short, the phrase points to AI’s tendency to confidently invent and reason from non-existent sensory data, creating an illusion of deep visual understanding. It’s a reminder that these systems are sophisticated pattern completers, not infallible perceivers. Researchers are working on better safeguards (like forcing uncertainty signals when input is missing), but it underscores ongoing challenges in making AI reliable for real-world visual tasks.

Request to Jessica:

Jess could you be a lamb and publish a list somewhere of the ID#s you have “recovered”? I’ll even spot you the 484 reports that do not appear on Simpleton lists or howbadismybatch, or even openvaers.

And once again, thank you for describing what vaersaware.com has been doing for five years. Of course my algorithms, scripts, and processes can be improved, but the fact that you acknowledge a public tool like vaersaware.com is needed is a good first step.

The step before the step, is CDC/FDA is probably already doing this for themselves internally but only publishing initial reports and using the deniable plausibility to scrub out even more legitimate data that was there upon initial submission. Just look at the 30% of domestic C19 deaths with no state location.

Two steps before the first step is that VAERS will probably be rolled into FDA AEMS and the traditional VAERS with it’s raw downloads will be sunsetted, then we are all screwed and pharmacovigilance will be officially dead.

Folks I hate to say it but pharmacovigilance was shot in the head with the creation of the 1986 Vaccine ACT, and the creation of VAERS is the Weekend at Bernie’s Movie we’ve been watching for the last 35 years. God Bless

Request to all the other VAERS experts, what is your temperature? Do you concur or have another opinion?

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