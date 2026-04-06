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Stephen Verchinski's avatar
Stephen Verchinski
17h

I am totally shocked. As a former user data transcriber and data analyst of a major federal database this smacks of deliberate slop when error management by entry is such an easy thing to control for. You don't get to proceed for example when lower case is used in an upper case field and a prompt is made telling you to double check and reenter.

Cases? We don't need no stinkin cases.

Bandits were around these parts. In the NIH, CDC, FDA, DHHS...

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Aravind Mohanoor's avatar
Aravind Mohanoor
14h

I had no involvement with either the writing or the review of this paper, but I think you are not interpreting these sentences correctly:

"As an example, the number of vaccine lot data points for lot EH9899 increased by 7.8%, when just these two simple corrections were applied. This simple vaccine lot cleaning process successfully recovered 8,871 VAERS reports that were previously unusable for a strict, standardized lot number analysis"

When you read the two sentences together, it is somewhat ambiguous. But to me, this reads like she recovered lot numbers for 8871 reports over the entire dataset, including an extra 7.8% for EH9899. That seems quite feasible to me...?

I haven't read the rest of the paper or your critique yet, hopefully I can get to it soon.

But generally speaking, I do agree that we need to verify the output produced by AI, and that Manus AI or other LLMs are still prone to producing both false positives and false negatives.

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