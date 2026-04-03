Ima Jim V02 N02 A06 Minimizing Signal Loss And Optimizing Pharmacovigilance In Vaers 1.8MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Let’s jump in…

I’ve been data cleaning or data modeling VAERS since the covid era began in December 2020. Since I have a solid five years under my belt I’ve managed to ethically “clean” the entire database data back to 1990, but rather than get super deep, I’ll just skim across the top and point out questions I have and address them as if I’m speaking to another expert (Jessica).

Nowhere in this manuscript does Jessica address the covid vaccines hiding as Unknown Vaccine Type. Did Jessica’s AI tool (Manus) dynamically convert Unkown Vax Types and Manufacturer to Covid19, Moderna, Pfizer, J&J? You can begin to see just how many Moderna jabs are hiding under UNK vax type:

The disclaimer for image above is that there are 34,300 unique ID#s (cases) that contain at least one line item of a unknown vaccine type, but a fair share of these line items are co-mingled with known vax types like covid19, flu, HPV, etc.

Therefore, certainly not all 2,615 ID#s (cases) that has the word “Moderna” in the summary narrative correlates to 2,615 Moderna reports hiding as a unknown vax type.

Human eyeballs or Jessica’s Manus AI would need to run through the all reports and make a determination based on clues anywhere in the report like the narrative, labs, lot#, previous vax field, etc… to find these:

In the two examples above I wonder how Manus handled Jessica’s instructions, being Moderna and Myocarditis and all?

Early life temporal variables

Here is vaersaware offering on ethical cleansing of unknown ages that are properly documented in summary narratives:

How does Jessica’s Manus AI handle these odd ducks?":

These are challenging examples for Jessica’s or anybody’s AI, but what doesn’t require AI and has been around since the beginning of medical billing time is requests for additional information from the submitter during the initial adjudication process. It’s not mentioned in this manuscript but guidlines state VAERS has 4 to 6 weeks to adjudicate incoming reports before they are considered being processed in a untimely and reasonable manner. How anybody holds anybody else accountable with the VAERS system is a mystery. VAERS has held thousands of reports in their possesion before publication for over a year as an example.

Human error and typos like true typos and missing info like unknown state, unknown lot number, unknown vax date, death date, etc., I assert is being corrected (maybe) for CDC’s internal records or analysis, however VAERS in my opinion allows typos and missing info to pass into publication under the guise of not wanting to manipulate data, even if it is ethically proper to do so. Claims processed by contractors was not a thing until General Dynamics and Eagle systems came into the picture to help with backlog in 2021. It’s semantics and vaersaware.com (me) is showing how one person is running circles around this data. This volume of data at a managerial/auditing level is not difficult manage.

No pull down menus?:

I’m sorry but there are pulldown menus everywhere except for Lot number which is a big problem. It would be huge and radical transparency to have dynamic lot number lists with expiration dates, but it’s obvious that is the last thing the pharma cabal wants and the lapdogs HHS/CDC/FDA will never approach is kind of transparency.

I even included physican and facility fields to show how much more data is stored internally to facilitate additional information requests where applicable. No doubt most of these additional information requests can be and are automated! This EDI (electronic data exchange) is an old beaten path in medical billing.

Registrant Ages, missing and conveyed in raw data:

Jessica makes a lot of hullabaloo about age formats, but the cold hard reality is VAERS adjudicators or administrators aren’t making the proper ethical decision to populate empty age fields even when the age is properly documented in the summary narrative, at least for the public.

VAERS Administrators if they are requesting age information from submitter during initial adjudication, they are not passing the data into the age field for publication. No doubt the VAERS system can be calibrated to only publish what is received on initial publication, no matter how much data/information is added or captured at a later date. Moreover, I believe they are actually scrubbing off data fields that were present upon initial submission. CDC/FDA is probably doing some clever AI scrubbing to avoid detection.

For all Jessica’s mumbo jumbo about dates and age fields, it must be stated that Simpleton submitters can submit in a mm/yyyy format. I’ve noticed when dates are submitted in this format VAERS defaults to 1st day of the month when converting to mm/dd/yyyy format for vax date, onset, and death date when applicable.

Birthdates get a little dicey for babies under 1yr old, as I am demonstrating in the image above. However let it be known, obfuscation and slight of hand Jessica describes did not always exist, VAERS once upon a time published all the children ages under about 2 years of age in decimal format. You can see they started publishing age in whole number format in 2017 while retroactive going back and adjusting ages to whole number and tenth format.

The point I’m making is while Jessica is stuck in how the age fields are conveyed into the raw downloadable data, the mother ship (CDC/FDA) have exact birth dates on most of these reports, and they figured out how to obfuscate long ago. A.I. now in evil hands will just help them obfuscate better. However, let’s just accept that Jessica is showing us novel ideas and concepts.

Not much more to say in the background section, except finding intussuception signal and removing Rotavirus was a evil genius trust building move in 1999, to keep the red herring alive adding credibility for another couple decades. One last trust building move to sheer the sheep a little more was to pause J&J and then ultimatley yank it. CDC and FDA love you, don’t ya know…

In the real world comingled vaccinations must be tought to assign blame on a single vax type. However for the sake of filing a VAERS report, where only one vaccination date is allowed but a unlimited amount of line item vaccinations are allowed, it’s common for the submitter to either enter the first or last vaccination date but then list all their vaccinations over various vaccination dates (encounters). If pharmacovigilance wanted to be top shelf it would operate like an EPIC billing system or any standard billing system where we have constant entries of vaccination dates, which in essance is what we are calling a “follow-up” report. Nothing new, nothing novel. Duplicate billings and duplicate charts are the bain of every doctors existence. In California every physician has about thirty patients named Maria Sanchez. Any standard billing software has great built in features to flag users of duplicate patients and duplicate billings with just as intuitive merging features.

For now it’s ok let’s just let Jessica cook.

Not to much to say except it looks like Manus AI is not doing anything dynamic about all the covid jabs hiding as UNKNOWN VAX TYPE.

Is Jessica saying there are up to 20 symptoms per report? Ummm… There’s at least a thousand reports that have over 50 symptoms and exponentially more that have over 30, and 40.

This one has 146 symptoms:

Pfizer and Moderna lot numbers don’t have just one standard alphanumeric, please.

What? Recovered 8,871 VAERS reports that were previously unusable for Lot EH9899?

Hold on! I need to call a big party foul. Manus must either be delusional or is seeing a mirage?

Let’s get some baseline facts, currently the unedited uncleaned what you see is what you get (wysiwyg) stats all over town, CDC and Medalerts say 3,926 reports

You can see vaersaware.com has a little more reports than CDC and medalerts because I’m doing exactly what Jessica is doing except better. By the way if I see two lot numbers in the field, I’ll break it out and create two individual line items on the ethically cleansed side:

In addition I can tell you what files these reports were in and when receieved and published:

Per Jessica she is only using the 2021 domestic files, but there were almost 1,500 reports containing EH9899 in the 2020 domestic file meaning they were received by VAERS in 2020, but most were published in 2021 as the data shows.

Either way Jessica is looking at ~2,500 ID#s (cases) that are true and nobody is questioning, but recovered an additional 8,871 VAERS reports? So basically over 11,000 reports conatin EH9899?

No way on God’s green earth is that a true statement or anything close!!

OMG people, I’ve had enough for today. I’ll stop here save the rest and offer one of those Steve Kirsch Bets.

If anybody can prove to me by giving me a list of these 11,000 ID#s to these reports, or something even close or even just 8,000 reports Jessica “recovered”, I will close down VAERSAWARE.COM and just go into VAERS retirement. I know there would be a few VAERS analysts that would love that. Seriously, I’ll retire if I’ve been off by this much this whole time.

It’s old data but still vaild because lot EH9899 was one of the first shipped per ICAN FOIA way back when. 810,225 doses shipped for lot# EH9899

I don’t know what to say but God Bless anyways!

A new batch of VAERS is suppose to drop in about 5-6 hours. oh yay 😳

FYI: Jessica had a interview with Brett Wienstein on the Darkhorse Podcast a couple days ago, and it was more about what it’s like being in Israel during these times. The show was profound I must say. Jess told a surf story and some missle shrapnel landing near by while sirens are going off and she’s on her board! It was a sureal story. Not only that but you could hear jets overhead as she is doing the interview with Brett.

OMG man! I really hope she stays safe over there, and I wouldn’t mind at all if she landed a cool job here in the USA, I’d choose El Salvador for my long term, but you get what I mean. I’m not that much of an asshole. Stay safe Jess and keep punching!

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