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Mark Miller's avatar
Mark Miller
3d

Thanks for the deep dive into the VAERS system! I have a much better feel for how a customer service team (mostly RN nurses) dealt with a new (in the 1990’s new) IT package that got overwhelmed, due to its limited memory, leading to data input screens freezing up. The nurses used various methods to process all the calls. Some used post it’s to collect data to try to capture all the product complaint information. Unfortunately, the same system was used for medical emergency and/or deaths complaints. The program code and system hardware got upgraded- after a 483 was issued if I don’t recall. How the regulatory and clinical groups sorted out the data base is beyond me. They could have used someone with your skills!

Making sense of system product performance audit data was simple to sort out compared to what the customer service group had to deal with. How flyers were “ethically” handled was a bit of a challenge back in the day.

I too feel that the “holy war” mentality that Bret and Jessica raised seems to have pushed enlightenment values from our elite decision makers Overton window.

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GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
3d

Open peer review is alive and well Albert, well done.

Jessica published in the Journal of Independent Medicine (EISSN 3066-2354), published by the Independent Medical Allianc that does not have an established Impact Factor, with 0 citations recorded for 2023-2024 publications as to 2025 (according to Google AI), so the reviewing process is not obvious.

The most important reference I found in her latest paper was number 13.

It is from 2004 when David and Mark Geier published further analysis again emphasising how reduced Endotoxin levels impacted VAERS reporting of Jab Harms.

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/brain-damage-and-deaths-from-endotoxin

Jessica worked on Biowarfare pathogens in Israel.

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/epstein-israel-and-listeria-lethality

Jessica's reference 40 is the discredited paper by Schmeling, M., Manniche, V., & Hansen P.R.

Strangely she has not referenced a number of papers diving into VAERS by our mutual AI specialist friend Darrell O Ricke. In Jessica and Darrell tabulated Day Zero Adverse Events in VAERS from 1990 to November 2023 in the journal Advanced Neurology.

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/urgent-please-make-a-comment-on-acip

and

https://accscience.com/journal/AN/3/1/10.36922/an.2258

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