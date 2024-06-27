Stewie remembers Kid Fresh, and would love to have me on again to drop some BOMBS! Same old bombs my followers are familiar with, but new to the rest of the world in part because the same old PhD wallflowers continue to do the old dump & pump (not modeling data) and continue to measure how toxic the doggy doo-doo is. That’s ok everybody has their lane, but it’s what make me the #1 VAERS Auditor instead of analyst. I’m auditing for the fraud, collusion, racketeering and willful misconduct!

It’s time for attorney’s to take off the training gloves and start throwing some haymakers, strip the liability shield and get the injured paid, and roll some heads in the process. God Bless

Here’s a few of my last visits with Stew Peters:

God Bless and you are Welcome! -The Eagle

